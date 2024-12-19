Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.10.

IBP opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $168.08 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

