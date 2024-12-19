International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 193769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

