International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362.84 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 362.49 ($4.56), with a volume of 21895096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.51).

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 340.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6,031.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55.

About International Distributions Services

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

