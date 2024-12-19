International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 119.85 ($1.51), with a volume of 1900885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.20 ($1.52).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,020.00 and a beta of 0.31.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

