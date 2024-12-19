Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) has recently disclosed that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is scheduled to be disbursed on January 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is also set for December 30, 2024.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. functions as a real estate investment trust with a primary focus on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other related assets. The company is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a prominent independent global investment management firm.

Investors are reminded about the cautionary notice regarding forward-looking statements provided by Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Any statements made in this context involve inherent risks and uncertainties, with many factors beyond the company’s immediate control. Forward-looking statements are intended to benefit from the safe harbor protection under the U.S. securities laws.

It is crucial to note that forward-looking statements outlined in the press release, including matters concerning dividend payments, are subject to change based on various unforeseen circumstances. Invesco Mortgage Capital is not under any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except where required by law.

For more information about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., interested parties can visit the official website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Invesco Mortgage Capital’s 8K filing here.

