Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.92. 10,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13.

Get Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

About Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.