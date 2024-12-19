Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 20308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $930.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

