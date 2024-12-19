iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.16 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Supercharge Your Wealth Compounding
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Aurora Innovation’s Driverless Tech Is Driving Investor Buzz
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Aehr Test Systems Could Be a Hidden AI Semiconductor Winner
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.