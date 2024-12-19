iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.16 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

