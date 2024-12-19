iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. 2,753,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,158. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.