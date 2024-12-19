iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. 2,753,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,158. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.
