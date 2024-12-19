iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,928,778 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

