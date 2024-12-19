iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

