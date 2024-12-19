iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 783829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $22,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

