iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1487 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. 63,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,527. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

