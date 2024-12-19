iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IBTM stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
