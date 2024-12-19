iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTP)

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44.

