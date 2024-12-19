iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.46 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 42581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1,162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

