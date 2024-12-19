iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 87,893 shares.The stock last traded at $80.88 and had previously closed at $80.22.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 135,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.