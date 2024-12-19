iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares $0.43 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.