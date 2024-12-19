iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Declares $0.43 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4268 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
