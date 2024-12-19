iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 21,744 shares.The stock last traded at $130.95 and had previously closed at $131.23.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $599.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

