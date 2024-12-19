iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

BGRN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 16,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

