Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jabil by 23.2% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 594,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,636,000 after buying an additional 111,928 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 11.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $143.69 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

