Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-8.750 EPS.

Jabil Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

