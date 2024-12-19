Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAMF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jamf

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,973.28. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 57.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.