Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $332,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 511,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

