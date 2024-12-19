Jennifer Michaelson Sells 3,489 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $43,682.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,751.56. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $125,120.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $627.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 231,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 106,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.