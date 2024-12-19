JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.75. 5,279,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,904. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $254.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.52. The company has a market cap of $658.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

