Karen M. Anderson Sells 10,624 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 10,624 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $184,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,813. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

CNTA stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

