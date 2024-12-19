Karen Wishart Sells 50,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CAO Karen Wishart sold 50,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,690.78. This represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONEK stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urban One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONEK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

