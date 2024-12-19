Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Acquires 56,162 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith acquired 56,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.66 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$205,552.92 ($127,672.62).

Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Neil Smith purchased 35,685 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,968.05 ($78,241.02).

On Wednesday, November 27th, Neil Smith purchased 19,212 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.69 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,892.28 ($44,032.47).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.