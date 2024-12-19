KeyCorp Estimates PayPal’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 1,691,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

