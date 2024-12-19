Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.22. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 291,225 shares traded.

KC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 255,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

