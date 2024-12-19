Krispy Kreme, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Krispy Kreme has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

