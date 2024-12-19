Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.23. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

