Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 4994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

