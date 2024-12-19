Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNTH. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 181,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,538. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 25.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

