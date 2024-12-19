Liberty Broadband Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Broadband has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

