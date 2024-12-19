Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 71,500 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 225,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

