Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 4,546 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $144,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,029.12. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.2 %

LQDT stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $955.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

