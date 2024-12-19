Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $93.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.88.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 139.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.