Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.93.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFI. National Bankshares cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$20.85 on Thursday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$20.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
