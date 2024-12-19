MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick G. Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $646,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,010,115. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MARA Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 5.63.

Get MARA alerts:

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.