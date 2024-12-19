Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
