Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ HSCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 27,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.23.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

