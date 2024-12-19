Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 90051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Mesoblast by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

