Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Up 20.2% – Time to Buy?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Approximately 4,362,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,920,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

