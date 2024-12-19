Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 860866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,857.99. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,405 shares of company stock valued at $285,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.