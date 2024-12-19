Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 136 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($188.08).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Phillip Bentley purchased 200,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($274,075.94).

On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total value of £5,557,500 ($6,987,050.54).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.39) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.51.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

Mitie Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

