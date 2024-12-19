Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Purchases 136 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($188.08).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Phillip Bentley purchased 200,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($274,075.94).
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47), for a total value of £5,557,500 ($6,987,050.54).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.39) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,231.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.51.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
