Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Mobix Labs Trading Down 3.9 %

MOBX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.