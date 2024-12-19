Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company
Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company Stock Performance
MC stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Moelis & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moelis & Company
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.