Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

