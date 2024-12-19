Molina Healthcare Awarded Contracts in Michigan and Idaho

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) made a significant announcement on December 16, 2024. The company revealed that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded a contract to its health plan subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Michigan, to provide a Highly Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (HIDE SNP). Additionally, Molina disclosed that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is planning to award contracts to another health plan subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Idaho, to manage the state’s Medicare Medicaid Coordinated Plan (MMCP) and Idaho Medicaid Plus Plan (IMPlus).

In a press release shared by the company, the details of these contracts were provided. The full press release is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K report filed by Molina Healthcare. It is important to note that the information included in this filing and its exhibits is not considered “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or subjected to the liabilities of that section. Furthermore, it is not regarded as incorporated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as specifically noted in such a filing.

Alongside these disclosures, Molina Healthcare also submitted a cover page as Exhibit 104, containing information from its Current Report on Form 8-K dated December 16, 2024 formatted in iXBRL (Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language).

Jeff D. Barlow, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Molina Healthcare, signed this report on behalf of the company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

