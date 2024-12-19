MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Sell”

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $252.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -92.21 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $8,951,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

